Twitter website replaces bird logo with X

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter launched its new logo on Monday, replacing the blue bird with a white X on a black background as the company moves toward rebranding as X.The social media network’s website showed the company’s new logo, but its URL was still showing as twitter.com and the blue “Tweet” button was visible.
Some users saw a blue version of the X logo, suggesting the rollout was not yet finalised. Owner Elon Musk and the company’s CEO had revealed the new logo on Sunday, saying the company would be renamed X and move later into payments, banking and commerce.
Musk´s connection to the letter X goes back nearly 24 years when he founded X.com that later was renamed PayPal despite his objections. His space company is called SpaceX and the parent company of Twitter was changed to X earlier this year.
He described the logo as “minimalist art deco,” and updated his Twitter bio to “X.com,” which now redirects to twitter.com. The Tesla CEO also tweeted that under the site´s new identity, a post would be called “an X.”
Musk has said his takeover of the social media giant was “an accelerant to creating X, the everything app” -- an app inspired by China´s WeChat that functions as a social media platform and also messaging and payments.
