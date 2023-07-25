Youth programme launched

KARACHI: BankIslami has announced its strategic partnership with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi to introduce a digital certification programme to empower youth and fostering economic growth, a statement said on Monday.
The programme aims to educate young individuals with essential technical skills, enabling them to contribute to the betterment of their families and society, at the same time bringing in the much needed foreign exchange in the country.
The successful students will have the exceptional opportunity to work on foreign projects that will contribute to Pakistan's international trade and economic growth.
The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between BankIslami and IBA Karachi took place on Friday.
KARACHI: A digital distribution platform in Pakistan CBA has partnered with International Parliamentarians Congress ...
KARACHI: SECP Commissioner Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi on Monday urged the industry to focus on tech-based financial...
KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday urged the government to broaden the...
KARACHI: Swich, a fintech startup that aims to empower retailers with a range of financial services, has won the...
KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs2,800 per tola on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold...
KARACHI: MG Pakistan on Monday unveiled a plan to release two new variants of its famous models, MG HS Excite and 2.0...