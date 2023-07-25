Youth programme launched

KARACHI: BankIslami has announced its strategic partnership with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi to introduce a digital certification programme to empower youth and fostering economic growth, a statement said on Monday.



The programme aims to educate young individuals with essential technical skills, enabling them to contribute to the betterment of their families and society, at the same time bringing in the much needed foreign exchange in the country.

The successful students will have the exceptional opportunity to work on foreign projects that will contribute to Pakistan's international trade and economic growth.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between BankIslami and IBA Karachi took place on Friday.