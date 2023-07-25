Toshakhana case: Judge seeks justice from IHC against PTI counsel

A collage of Toshakhana gifts reportedly sold by former PM Imran Khan. — GeoNews/File

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Monday appeared for the first time in the Toshakhana case.

The courtroom turned into a fish market where the PTI lawyers were seen continuously raising slogans against the PMLN leader Ata Tarar.

On the other hand, a new twist came during the hearing when Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the PTI lawyers and requested for justice.

The judge also wrote to the FIA for an investigation after Facebook posts attributed to him were shown in the courtroom. He said the Facebook posts were waved in front of everyone. He also said no one could be a judge for anyone and he also wanted justice.

The proceedings started upon the arrival of Imran Khan in the court. Imran’s lawyer Intizar Panjotha requested the court to reschedule the case for an early hearing on Imran’s request. The court fixed the hearing at 12 o’clock.

Imran and Tarar appeared in the court when the hearing resumed. On this occasion, a large contingent of FC and security personnel was present outside the courtroom, while journalists were prevented from entering the court.

The judge ordered the PTI chairman to appear after which he was allowed to leave. Election Commission lawyers Amjad Parvez and Saad Hasan, and Chairman PTI’s lawyer Khawaja Haris appeared in the court.

The PTI legal team apologised for the slogans in the courtroom and showed Ata Tarar’s video to the judge.

Addressing the judge, Khawaja Haris said he had told him in the previous hearing that the cross-examination could not be completed and he would complete it in the next hearing. Haris objected to the decision of the previous hearing and said from the order of the previous hearing, it seemed as though he had deliberately left the court. The judge directed Haris to read the previous hearing order.

Haris said, “What you have written in the order, nothing like that had happened. I had already said that I could not come after the Friday prayers. You asked to come at 2 o’clock but I was not available as I had told you.”

The judge said his request for not being available after the Friday prayers was verbal. Haris said, “We could have told you verbally at that time but this impression should not be given that I wanted postponement of the hearing until Monday. The case hearing is going on a daily basis. Which delaying tactics were used during the trial?”

He said: “It is our right to file a petition with the higher judiciary and the sessions court. The petitions filed by us should not be considered as a delaying tactic. You have the power. Pass whatever order you want, but you must bring our point on the record which hearing was stopped due to the absence of the PTI chairman.”