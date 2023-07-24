Three hurt in Japan train stabbing attack

TOKYO: Three people were hurt in a knife attack on a train in western Japan on Sunday, with police saying they had arrested a man for allegedly carrying out the stabbings.
The victims -- a train conductor in his 20s and two male passengers aged in their 20s and 70s -- were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Tetsuya Sakagami from a nearby fire department told AFP.
The 37-year-old male suspect was armed with three knives when he was arrested at Rinku Town station in the Osaka region, local police told AFP. He was arrested for attempted murder and has already admitted to carrying out the attack on Sunday morning, police said, adding they were still investigating the motive. Violent crime is rare in Japan, which has a low murder rate and some of the world´s toughest gun laws.
