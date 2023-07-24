SHRC holds week-long training for civil judges, judicial magistrates

The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) successfully conducted a one-week human rights education training session for the recently appointed civil judges and judicial magistrates, enhancing their knowledge and skills, at the Sindh Judicial Academy.

The training held from July 17 to July 22 aimed at ensuring a fair and just legal system for the people of Sindh. A total of 45 trainees participated, including seven females and 38 males.

Established under the Sindh Protection of Human Rights Act, 2011, the SHRC’s mission is to promote and safeguard human rights in the province. Empowered by Section 4 (viii) and (ix), the SHRC spreads human rights literacy and creates awareness about safeguards through various means, including print and electronic media, seminars and more.

During the sessions, eminent speakers covered essential topics. SHRC Chairperson Iqbal Ahmed Detho discussed human rights as fundamental rights under Pakistan’s constitution, and acts protecting child rights, abolishing bonded labour, and preventing trafficking.

Barrister Rida Tahir enlightened the participants about gender rights, including the National Gender Policy Framework and the Protection Against the Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

District & Sessions Judge and senior faculty member M Shahid Shafiq shared insights on the roles of the Justice Sector Stakeholders and the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018. Other esteemed presenters included Jameel Junejo from the Human Rights Department, explaining international human rights mechanisms, and Dr Arif Rajput, who focused on the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

The training also featured Barrister Ali Tahir on the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Rules, 2018, and Syed Kausar Abbas, providing an overview of trafficking in persons in Pakistan. District & Session Judge (Mirpurkhas) Sadaf Asif emphasised combating sexual violence under the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021. Detho delivered the keynote speech highlighting the significance of knowledge in building a safer and equitable society.