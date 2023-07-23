Policeman rapes pregnant woman

Islamabad : A cop raped a 6-month pregnant woman, who came to Noon police station to lodge a complaint. The same police station has registered the case under rape charges and arrested the alleged rapist.

The top cop has ordered to take legal action against the accused as he disgraced the police uniform and caused humiliation for the police force, saying that such people causing stigma and black mark on the face of the police department, could not be spared at any cost.

A woman, ‘JI’ lodged a complaint with the Noon police station saying that she was going to Tarnol police station to lodge complaint against her husband Imran Amir who tortured her inhumanly on a minor domestic issue. She said that she didn’t know location of the police station, so she asked for the location of the police station from a uniformed cop standing along a road who asked her to follow him to the police station. She said that on the way, he asked her reason to going to police station, in response, she narrated the tale about torture of her husband.

She said that the cop persuaded her to his apartment in Jhangi Syedan instead of the police station and locked the door, and raped her forcibly and threatened not to tell anyone otherwise she has to face dire consequences. “I cried for help but I failed to get myself from the clutches of the brute,” She told the police during the course of preliminary investigation.