PU syndicate meeting on 27th

LAHORE : A meeting of the Punjab University's Syndicate has been scheduled for July 27 and it is learnt the meeting will take up an important agenda item pertaining to the establishment of the PU Gujar Khan Campus.
Earlier, PU Academic Staff Association (PUASA) had raised concerns over the developments vis-à-vis the establishment of PU’s Gujar Khan Campus on the pretext that the same would add to financial and administrative problems of the university.
PUASA secretary Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, while terming it a politically motivated move, was critical of establishing a campus of PU at Gujar Khan as there is already a campus of Punjab University in Jhelum which is at a distance of half an hour drive from Gujar Khan, district Rawalpindi.
It is learnt that after meetings of the PU Academic Council and the Finance Committee, now the agenda item pertaining to the establishment of the PU Gujar Khan campus would be placed before the 1752nd meeting of the PU Syndicate on July 27.
LAHORE : Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir, on directions by the Punjab Chief Minister...
LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company continued its cleaning operation in heavy rain in the city here on...
LAHORE : Doctors at Services Hospital were forced to conduct operations of patients without electricity after...
LAHORE : Rivers’ flows are on the rise following torrential rains in the catchment area.According to a water report...
LAHORE : A 45-year-old man was shot dead by his nephew over a minor issue in Kahana area on Saturday.The deceased was...
LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority continues working on Samanabad Underpass project and on Saturday it laid down...