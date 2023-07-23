PU syndicate meeting on 27th

LAHORE : A meeting of the Punjab University's Syndicate has been scheduled for July 27 and it is learnt the meeting will take up an important agenda item pertaining to the establishment of the PU Gujar Khan Campus.

Earlier, PU Academic Staff Association (PUASA) had raised concerns over the developments vis-à-vis the establishment of PU’s Gujar Khan Campus on the pretext that the same would add to financial and administrative problems of the university.

PUASA secretary Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, while terming it a politically motivated move, was critical of establishing a campus of PU at Gujar Khan as there is already a campus of Punjab University in Jhelum which is at a distance of half an hour drive from Gujar Khan, district Rawalpindi.

It is learnt that after meetings of the PU Academic Council and the Finance Committee, now the agenda item pertaining to the establishment of the PU Gujar Khan campus would be placed before the 1752nd meeting of the PU Syndicate on July 27.