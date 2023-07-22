Governor, son accused of misusing uplift funds

PESHAWAR: The People’s Youth Organisation on Friday alleged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and Peshawar mayor were misappropriating the development funds of the province.



Speaking at a press conference, People’s Youth Organisation’s office-bearers Ziaullah Jan Khalil and Adil Khan said that constitutionally the governor had no role in transfers and development spending in the province.

They alleged that the governor exerted pressure on secretaries for transfers and posting of junior officials. They alleged that the Peshawar mayor, who was the son of the governor, was also involved in such practices. They alleged that the governor and his son were using the development funds for their political agenda and asked them to stop the practice. They said that PPP being a coalition party in federal and provincial governments was aware of its rights.