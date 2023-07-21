 
close
Friday July 21, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

PHF secretary meets FIH president

By Our Correspondent
July 21, 2023

LAHORE: Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Haider Hussain, along with his delegation, had a meeting with FIH President Tayyab Ikram.

The meeting was also attended by Ghulam Ghous, Director Development and Relations Manager Asian Hockey Federation, and Lt Col (R) Asif Naz Khokhar, Secretary of Punjab Hockey Association.