SC launches women programme

KARACHI: Standard Chartered, in partnership with INNOVentures Global (Pvt.) Ltd., on Thursday launched the 5th cohort of its Women in Tech (WiT) programme in Pakistan, a statement said.

A flagship programme of Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, the bank’s global initiative to tackle inequality and promote economic inclusion, WiT is designed to help address gender disparity in entrepreneurship.

Through the programme, the bank supports female-led enterprises via capacity building through business management training and mentoring, provided by its award-winning accelerator programme.

In Pakistan, the initiative launched in 2019, has appealed to over 1200 female-led enterprises, with 88 female founders participating in the bank’s accelerator programme. Once graduating from the accelerator programme and on final pitches, 26 of these enterprises have also received seed funding.

“There is an increased focus on the role banks play in supporting the growth of small businesses, and furthering financial inclusion and education. In line with the government agenda, WiT is Standard Chartered’s effort in supporting female-led enterprises upscale through technology,” Rehan Shaikh, chief executive officer at Standard Chartered Pakistan, said.