Thursday July 20, 2023
PU awards PhD degree in Public Health

By Our Correspondent
July 20, 2023

LAHORE: Punjab University Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Tehseen Zamir Ali, d/o Zamir Ali has been awarded a degree of PhD in Public Health.

She is the first ever medical doctor serving Punjab University Health Centre, who is MBBS, FCPS, Gold Medalist and now attained degree of PhD. She has completed degree while serving her patients without any study leave.