Two PTI leaders join IPP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leaders Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Usman Rashid joined the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Tuesday.

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, who previously held the positions of Chiniot Tehsil Nazim and PTI District President, announced joining the IPP and expressed his full support for the leadership.

PPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen welcomed Shah’s decision, highlighting the party’s commitment to working in the best interest of the country.

Usman Rashid, President of PTI Minority Wing Okara, met with senior IPP leader Mian Khalid Mehmood at the party secretariat.

Rashid announced his decision to join the IPP and expressed his confidence in Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan.