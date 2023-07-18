Before the creation of Pakistan, the cities, towns and villages of Sindh were known for their amazing architecture, ancient ruins, and beautiful parks. Nowadays, unfortunately, they have become known for crime, corruption and the deplorable condition of their infrastructure. If we look at the current state of the parks specifically, we will see that they are in quite a shabby state. The equipment and facilities are often defective and stray animals roam freely around the park. This is the case despite dozens of workers and officials being assigned to the upkeep of these parks.

I think that the present rulers of Sindh are so detached from the ground realities of the province that they will never make a sincere effort to rectify this issue.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad