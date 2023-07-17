IPP flags displayed along major city roads

LAHORE: The flags of new-established political party, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) have been displayed atop electricity and telephone poles along various roads of the provincial metropolis.
The emergence of flags of a political party has brought back memories of past political activities. The competition among the would-be candidates of different political parties for the National and provincial assembly seats to display their party flags may intensify in the days to come.
So far, members of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party are vigorously hoisting more and more flags in their respective areas. On Sunday, the IPP flags were seen in abundance in various areas of Lahore including Canal Road, Cavalry Bridge, Ferozepur Road, Kalma Chowk, Muslim Town, Gulberg, Allama Iqbal Town, Jail Road, Infantry Road, etc.
Various citizens expressed their views on the IPP flag campaign saying that when Lahorites support some political party, it would definitely get success, as big political movements had started from this historic city. The IPP leadership participated in big power shows in Lahore in the past, attended huge ‘jalsas’ at Minar-e-Pakistan, participated in long march and the lockdown activities.
