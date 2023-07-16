Construction work of National Police Hospital starts

Islamabad : The construction work on Pakistan's National Police Hospital has commenced, marking a significant milestone in the country's healthcare infrastructure.

Islamabad Police IG Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan personally visited the hospital site, urging swift progress on the project. Recently, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone for the 100-bed hospital, emphasising its importance for the police force.

The construction of Pakistan's first National Police Hospital, a groundbreaking initiative, has begun with IG Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan overseeing the project's early stages. Following the recent foundation stone ceremony conducted by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, this state-of-the-art hospital is set to accommodate 100 beds, catering specifically to the capital police of Islamabad.

IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan personally inspected the hospital site located in Police Lines, assessing the ongoing construction progress and issuing instructions to contractors to expedite the work. The total estimated cost for the comprehensive construction of the National Police Hospital amounts to Rs6,479.879 million. A budget allocation of Rs1,197 million has been secured during the financial year 2023-2024 to ensure timely completion.

This nine-storey architectural marvel will feature modern facilities, including air ambulances, to serve the medical needs of the police force. The hospital will be equipped with 12 emergency beds, 10 orthopaedic beds, 15 cardiology beds, six surgical ICU beds, six cardiac ICU beds, 14 surgical beds, 15 general medicine beds, eight neurology beds, five medical ICU beds, four cardiac care units, and five beds for weapon injuries and physiotherapy.

The realization of this vital healthcare facility was made possible through the determined efforts of Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif recently inaugurated the hospital during a grand ceremony held at Police Lines. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and his dedicated team worked tirelessly to secure approval for this project and other essential initiatives benefiting the Islamabad Capital Police Force.