Money-laundering case: Elahi not released from jail despite bail

Parvez Elahi arrested again after acquittal in corruption case. —Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi could not be released from jail on Saturday despite receiving bail from the court.

Ahead of Elahi’s imminent release, a large contingent of police arrived at the Camp Jail to take Elahi into custody under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). However, jail authorities did not release the politician as it did not receive the court release order.

Earlier, a banking court on Saturday accepted surety bonds of former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi in a money-laundering case and issued his release orders.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered the case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Pervaiz Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi, Jibran Khan and others under Section 161, 109, 34 and 162 of the Anti-Money-laundering Act 2010.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Police chief has requested Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider to ensure former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi’s house arrest.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana requested the DC in a letter on the grounds that Elahi could become a source of disrupting public order. Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) prohibited the authorities from arresting Elahi in any undisclosed case. The court, while giving a verdict, ordered police and the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) not to arrest the former CM in any undisclosed case against him. Justice Amjad Rafique passed the order in a case seeking details of cases against the former chief minister.