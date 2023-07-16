Two PTI ex-MPAs arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police on Saturday arrested two former Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the court rejected their application for extending bail before arrest.
The former MPAs, including Malik Wajid and Arbab Waseem, had earlier got bail before arrest. On Saturday, they appeared before the local court to confirm the BBA that was refused.
The local police arrested them in a case lodged against them at the Khan Raziq Police Station after the May 9 and 10 protests. Another MPA from Peshawar Jandad Khan who was arrested last month was granted bail by the court. Some other lawmakers are yet to be arrested.
As many as 1,338 people were held till last month in 20 cases lodged under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for attacks on public and private properties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on May 9 and 10.
Overall, 3,288 people were arrested in cases lodged in different districts of the province for road blockade and other violations. The arrestees also included former provincial ministers, members of the national and provincial assemblies and leaders of the PTI. A total of 122 cases were registered in KP after the May 9 incidents. Out of these 20 were lodged under the ATA.
