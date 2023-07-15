PPP opposed to dissolution of assemblies prior to term expiry

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has put forward a proposal to allow the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan to complete their full terms instead of dissolving them before the five-year tenure concludes.
In a statement on Friday, PPP Secretary-General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari said: “Dissolving the assemblies just a few days before the end of their term will not convey a positive message. The slight extension of 30 days will not make a significant difference.”
Bokhari said that the members of the assembly had taken their oaths on August 13, 2018, and therefore, the elections should be held on the same date when the five-year term is completed. He suggested that general elections in the country should be conducted by October 12.
He said that both political parties and the Election Commission are well aware of when the government’s term is concluding. According to the Constitution, the Election Commission of Pakistan is always prepared to conduct elections within 60 days after the completion of the term.
Regarding the caretaker government, Bokhari said that the decision will be made by the prime minister and the opposition leader. “If they fail to reach an agreement on a name, the matter will be referred to the parliamentary committee.”
Bokhari also mentioned that the PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are part of the cabinet, and the prime minister will consult with the PPP leadership regarding the caretaker government.
