Insaf Lawyers Forum Punjab team joins IPP

LAHORE: Vice President of Insaf Lawyers Forum Punjab Mr Abdul Munaf Khan along with his other bearers and colleagues called on Abdul Aleem Khan Friday and announced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Abdul Manaf Khan said that PTI played with the constitution and law in the name of “Insaaf” and those who called themselves red line mishandled the red line of the country and the nation. He, along with the lawyer’s community, announced to fully support the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party for the development and prosperity of the country.

Abdul Aleem Khan, in his talk, said that instead of securing personal interests, we all have decided to take practical steps for the betterment of Pakistan at the platform of this Party. He said there is no doubt that presently there is a pile of problems at the national level including external debts and we have serious threats for the economy. Under these circumstances, only competent leadership can get the country out of this crisis, Aleem Khan added. He, appreciating the joining of Abdul Manaf Khan and his colleagues in the party, said that the lawyers’ community has always played a key role in national politics and country affairs, now there is also a critical time that lawyers associated with the constitution and the law should come forward and take an active part to bring the positive change.

Aleem asserted that misleading propaganda is extremely dangerous for the national institutions and the country’s future so terrorism and attacks on the state machinery cannot be tolerated in any way, which we all condemn together.

In the meeting, Abdul Manaf Khan expressed full confidence in the leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan and promised to fight for the stability of the country.