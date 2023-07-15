May 9 riots: Sardar Muhammad Leghari quits PTI

LAHORE: Ex-MNA Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari announced that he would be no more a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Taking to Twitter, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari announced his decision to part ways with PTI, citing the recent incidents of violence on May 9 as the primary reason.

Expressing his strong condemnation, Leghari denounced the attack on military installations and the desecration of martyrs memorials.

He stated that he can no longer align himself with PTI’s anti-state narrative.

Leghari contested the 2018 election from NA-192, DG Khan constituency, as a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate and emerged victorious by defeating Shehbaz Sharif.