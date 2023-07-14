CM orders restoring 12 Lahore gates

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to assess the progress of restoring 12 historic gates and to discuss the proposal of developing an urban park, similar to Greater Iqbal Park, near the mausoleums of Noor Jahan and Jahangir.

DG Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA)gave a briefing on the restoration of historic buildings. Instructing the WCLA, the CM emphasised the importance of setting a timeline for the restoration of the historic gates. He stressed the need to initiate the work promptly to restore the gates to their original condition and eliminate encroachments around them. Additionally, he directed to contact Lesco to lay underground electricity cables.

Furthermore, he issued orders for the immediate removal of wall chalking and banners from the historic buildings. He also instructed the restoration of the Mariam Zamani Begum Mosque, which is located opposite the Lahore Fort.

Under a phased programme, the experts from WCLA will finalise the restoration plans for Lahore's historic gates, including Taxali, Lohari, Shah Alami, Mochi, Akbari, Delhi, Yaki, Roshnai, Sheranwala, Masti Gate, and others.

Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, SMBR, as well as secretaries from the finance, local government, planning & development, and communication & works departmentsattended the meeting. The Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, along with others, were also present.

Meanwhile, Caretaker CM Punjab paid his heartfelt tribute on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day and conveyed his utmost respect and admiration for the brave struggle of the Kashmiris in their pursuit of fundamental rights.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM paid homage to the Kashmiri martyrs who endured the brutalities of the state-sponsored Dogra Raj in 1931. He highlighted the unfortunate reality that, even after 92 years, the oppressed Kashmiris continue to suffer under the tyrannical rule of the brutal Modi regime, which mirrors the injustices of the past. Despite the challenges, the unwavering bravery and sacrifices of the Kashmiris have fueled a resilient struggle for the right to self-determination, which remains ongoing to this day, he concluded. Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to the security officials who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in the Sui area of Dera Bugti.

The brave sons thwarted the nefarious designs of terrorists and sent them to hell; he said and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved heirs, stating that the martyred officials sacrificed their lives for a peaceful tomorrow for the nation. The nation holds the sacrifices of these martyrs in the highest regard and pledges to remember their valor and dedication, he concluded.

Moreover, Caretaker Chief Minister sought a report from the IG police about the firing at Lahore Session Court and directed that legal action be taken against the arrested accused and justice be provided to the heirs of the deceased.