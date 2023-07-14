PM lauds IB’s achievements for national security

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a reception hosted in honour of England and Pakistan Cricket Teams at the PM House in Islamabad on December 5, 2022. — Twitter/@pmln_org

ISLAMABAD: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director General Fuad Asadullah Khan presented the bureau’s Year Book 2022-23, highlighting the achievements of the organization between April 2022 and March 2023, to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

During the event, the prime minister commended the bureau for its achievements and expressed pride in the vital role IB played in national security. He expressed the hope that the bureau would continue to protect Pakistan from both internal and external threats.

Upon assuming office, the prime minister had identified terrorism and economic insecurity as pressing challenges. Recognizing the need for a transformative approach, he had appointed Fuad Asadullah Khan as the director general of the Intelligence Bureau.

Under his leadership, the IB embarked on a journey to improve operational policies, practices, and incorporate oversight mechanisms and operational frameworks. Fuad Asadullah Khan led the reorganization of IB and its transformation into a professionally sound and efficient intelligence-gathering apparatus. The incumbent DGIB prioritized matching the bureau’s response to the challenges brought forth by the post-Covid world and exceptional technological advances.

The year book provides an overview of the IB’s accomplishments, showcasing its effectiveness in combating various threats faced by Pakistan. These challenges encompass terrorism, internal security, counter-intelligence, cyber-security threats, and economic intelligence.

According to the year book presented to the prime minister, the IB had made significant strides in mitigating terrorism-related challenges over the past year. The bureau executed over 300 intelligence-based operations (IBOs), which dismantled terrorist networks and led to the apprehension of over 400 hardcore terrorists. Additionally, the bureau shared over 1,000 actionable intelligence reports with the federal and provincial security forces and law enforcement agencies, resulting in the prevention of potentially devastating terrorist activities.

In recognition of the exceptional efforts of the IB’s officers, 10 individuals were bestowed civil awards for acts of gallantry, marking the highest number of such awards received by the organization in a single year.

The IB also played a crucial role in maintaining law and order beyond counter-terrorism measures. Through around 800 IBOs, they targeted anti-social elements, resulting in the arrest of 1,325 notorious criminals, including 287 proclaimed offenders.

The prime minister also lauded the bureau’s endeavors in the field of economic intelligence, particularly in pursuit of delisting Pakistan from the FATF’s Grey List.