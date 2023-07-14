Electoral reforms panel has completed 99pc work: minister

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar has said the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms (PCER) has completed 99 per cent of its work. “The issue of banning political parties has been removed from the agenda of the committee,” he said while talking to the media after a PCER meeting here on Thursday. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the meeting that lasted for around two and a half hours in which the Election Act was reviewed. Senator Ali Zafar of the PTI virtually attended the meeting. Tarar said 99 per cent of work on election reforms had been completed. He said reservations were expressed by the PTI on a couple of issues, which were not so sensitive that they could not be resolved. He said PTI concerns would be resolved.
TEL AVIV: Surgeons in Israel performed a miracle surgery and managed to reattach a boy’s head after he was hit by a...
LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission has said the attitude of Lahore High Court towards implementation of access...
The FO says committee looking into the question of Pakistan’s participation in cricket matches in India
MQM leader Faisal Subzwari says elections should be held on the basis of correct latest counting of the population
The PAC also orders Ogra, PTA to submit audit records to AGP within three days
Social media rules will reportedly be amended to enhance the authority of the PTA and FIA to check fake news.