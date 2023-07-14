SL announce squad for Galle Test

KARACHI: Sri Lanka Cricket Board has announced a 16-member Test squad for a two-match series against Pakistan, starting on July 16 in Galle. The team is led by Dimuth Karunaratne. The other players are Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, Laksitha Manasinghe.