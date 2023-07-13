CAA suspends flight operation for 3 hours at Allama Iqbal Airport

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced to suspend landing and taking off operation of the planes from 5:00am to 8:00am on both runways of Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

According to the notice issued by CAA Headquarters, the landing and taking off of the planes remain suspended from July 15, 2023 to September 15, 2023 on the both runaways of Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore on the above mentioned timings due increasing number of presence of birds due to monsoon. The planes will have to inform air traffic control tower 15 minutes earlier before landing in case of emergency.

Meanwhile, According to CAA headquarters Karachi, Kuwait’s airlines Jazeera Airways’ first flight landed at Islamabad International Airport early in the morning on July 12, 2023 with 163 passengers on board. The Kuwaiti airlines will operate its flight on weekly basis from Kuwait to Islamabad. One flight will be operated on Wednesday while another on Saturday.