GB CM polls: Kaira fails to convince PPP leader

SKARDU: Prime Minister’s adviser Qamar Zaman Kaira failed to convince the provincial president and opposition leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, who had resigned as a member of the Legislative Assembly.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the two leaders to Karachi. Provincial President and Opposition leader Amjad Advocate had resigned in protest against what he described as the religious requirement to become the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir Qamar Zaman Kaira yesterday held a long meeting with Amjad Advocate and local leaders of the PPP at the Governor’s House.