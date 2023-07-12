Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. — Twitter/@ChParvezElahi

LAHORE: A local court Tuesday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s release on bail in a money laundering case, Geo News reported.

The order was passed by a special court on the bail application of the former Punjab chief minister, who had been arrested by the FIA for alleged money laundering. The court ordered Elahi to submit a surety bond of Rs500,000 against the bail.

Judge Aslam Gondal of the Banking Offenses Court issued the verdict and grilled the FIA for adopting a non-cooperative attitude. The FIA did not submit the record despite the court order, the judge stated.

The FIA had booked the former Punjab chief minister and his son on charges of money laundering and suspicious transactions on June 20. Elahi was taken into custody the next day and was subsequently sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.