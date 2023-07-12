Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

LAHORE: A local court Tuesday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s release on bail in a money laundering case, Geo News reported.
The order was passed by a special court on the bail application of the former Punjab chief minister, who had been arrested by the FIA for alleged money laundering. The court ordered Elahi to submit a surety bond of Rs500,000 against the bail.
Judge Aslam Gondal of the Banking Offenses Court issued the verdict and grilled the FIA for adopting a non-cooperative attitude. The FIA did not submit the record despite the court order, the judge stated.
The FIA had booked the former Punjab chief minister and his son on charges of money laundering and suspicious transactions on June 20. Elahi was taken into custody the next day and was subsequently sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.
ISLAMABAD: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Koliba will make an emergency visit to Pakistan this week. According to...
SKARDU: Prime Minister’s adviser Qamar Zaman Kaira failed to convince the provincial president and opposition leader...
LAHORE: US Consul General William K. McNally visited Attock district to highlight the importance and diversity of...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed on equal opportunities for womenfolk as they consist of...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan offered the world a valuable window to Gandhara...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Secretary Information and Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social...