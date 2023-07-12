Senate panel throws its weight behind creation of new provinces

Senate Hall. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: After deliberating upon two bills on the creation of provinces, the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice Tuesday concluded that there was a need to create more provinces within all the provinces.

The committee met here at the Parliament House under the chair of Ali Zafar from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who raised certain questions pertaining to the proposed creation of new provinces. The forum said all the questions raised by the chairman needed to be answered and all stakeholders, including party leaderships of all political parties, have to be heard for developing a consensus. However, it was pointed out that it would not be the appropriate time to bring all the stakeholders on board amid dissolution of Punjab and KPK assemblies, and completion of five-year term of the National Assembly in July-August, 2023.