Ahsan says his statement about China taken out of context

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in a statement on social media said that his statement about China in a TV interview was out of context and needs clarification.
In a tweet, he said, “My statement about China in a TV interview is out of context which needs clarification. China maintains a policy of non-interference in domestic affairs of other countries.
“Some senior businessmen working on CPEC projects privately expressed the opinion that fair and free election was in the best interest of Pakistan to ensure continuity. As by March/April 2018, it had become abundantly clear and was being openly discussed in international media that establishment of that time didn’t want PMLN govt to return & was helping PTI to come into power through interference in electoral process.”
