LDA officials arrested on corruption charges

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment has arrested three officers of LDA on the corruption charges.
These officers allegedly took a bribe of Rs3 million from a party for the issuance of a completion certificate illegally. ACE probed the matter and when the charges were proved, a case was registered against the officers and they were arrested. The officers who were arrested included Director Town Planning Wing-II LDA Salman Mahfouz, Deputy Director Tayyab Ali, AD Inayatullah and Clerk Ijaz Sattar. The accused took a bribe of Rs3 million to approve the plan and caused a loss of over Rs86 million to the national exchequer. Clerk Ijaz admitted to have received bribe money of Rs3m and delivered it to the officers. During the probe, corruption of the accused was exposed by getting data from the office computer. The News contacted Chief Town Planning officer of LDA two months ago. When inquiry was initiated by ACE, the CTP had said that these were mere allegations and nothing else.
