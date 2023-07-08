IBA organises Talent Hunt Program-Batch 2023 for 250 enrolled students

Karachi: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, organized an orientation ceremony for IBA-Talent Hunt Orientation Program - Batch 2023 at the Main Campus to welcome more than 250 enrolled students.

Initiated in the year 2004, the program provides free-of-cost training to selected students from underserved communities over a period of six weeks, preparing them for the rigorous admission process at the IBA, Karachi.

Selected students are then offered up to 100 percent scholarships for a four-year undergraduate degree program. The program covers accommodation, mess, and other recurring educational expenses.

This year the IBA-NTHP has joined hands with Ihsan Trust, a not-for-profit organization, and the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited Pakistan (OGDCL) to prepare more than 250 students for its Orientation Program cycle for the year 2023.

The breakdown for Talent Hunt Program- Batch 2023 includes 150 students from Ihsan Trust, 101 students from OGDCL, 3 students from Kiran Foundation, and 23 students from The Citizen Foundation (TCF). 170 students have joined the program physically while 80 students are enrolled for online sessions.

Representatives from the donor organizations included, Mr. Zia Salahuddin, Executive Director, OGDCL; Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Group Head Shariah Compliance, Meezan Bank Limited; Ms. Huma Mirza, Director Akhuwat Education Services, Akhuwat; Ms. Madiha Shaykh, Deputy Chairperson, Kiran Foundation; Mr. Hammad Khalid, Head of TCF Colleges, TCF Foundation. IBA faculty members also attended the ceremony offering their encouragement and guidance to the students.