5 tourists killed in Skardu road accident

SKARDU: Five tourists were killed and two others injured when a van plunged into a ravine, here on Friday.
According to the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) police, a tourist van carrying seven persons plunged into a gorge in Dayosai after colliding with another vehicle. Five tourists lost their lives on-the-spot.
The names of the victims and injured couldn’t be ascertained immediately. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital. In a similar incident last month, at least three people were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Skardu.
