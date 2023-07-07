Four die in Torghar road mishap

MANSEHRA: Four persons, including a woman, were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine in the Shahgay area of Torghar, officials said on Thursday. The jeep carrying passengers was on its way to the Kalash area from Shahgai when it skidded off the road and plunged into the ravine.
The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital Judbah after retrieving them from the gorge. The doctors pronounced Akbar Zaman (Driver), Mohammad Jamal, Obaidullah and the wife of Sartaj dead.
The injured, who were identified as Aisa Bibi, Asghar Zaman, Aysha Bibi, Mohammad Khan, Khapal Khawa Bibi and Kashmala Bibi, were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hhospital in Abbottabad where their condition was stated to be critical.
NOWSHERA: The office-bearers of the Nowshera Press Club have supported the reconciliation efforts launched by the...
ISLAMABAD: The ground-breaking ceremony for “the Project for the Extension of Maternal and Child Health Care...
MARDAN: Anti-Terrorism Court of Syed Ubaidullah Shah here on Thursday adjourned the bail plea hearing of 108 PTI...
PESHAWAR: Sahib-e-Swat is the title of a research-based book on the life and services of Maulana Akhund Abdul Ghafoor,...
MANSEHRA: Prime Minister’s Advisor Amir Muqam said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would install its...
BARA: Unidentified armed men shot dead a policeman in the Maidan area in Tirah valley of the Khyber tribal district on...