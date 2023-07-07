Four die in Torghar road mishap

MANSEHRA: Four persons, including a woman, were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine in the Shahgay area of Torghar, officials said on Thursday. The jeep carrying passengers was on its way to the Kalash area from Shahgai when it skidded off the road and plunged into the ravine.

The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital Judbah after retrieving them from the gorge. The doctors pronounced Akbar Zaman (Driver), Mohammad Jamal, Obaidullah and the wife of Sartaj dead.

The injured, who were identified as Aisa Bibi, Asghar Zaman, Aysha Bibi, Mohammad Khan, Khapal Khawa Bibi and Kashmala Bibi, were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hhospital in Abbottabad where their condition was stated to be critical.