Body formed on rainwater accumulation issue

LAHORE:Punjab’s Housing Department has constituted a fact-finding committee to know causes of rainwater accumulation at Kalma Chowk Underpass and other places.

As per the notification, Chief Executive Officer, Abb-e-Pak Authority/MD Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (OMDFC), Syed Zahid Aziz was appointed as the convener of the committee. Other members include Chief Engineer Highway Khawar Zaman and Deputy Secretary Housing Saman Khalid. The notification said the committee will investigate causes of rainwater accumulation at Kalma Chowk Underpass and other places. The committee will also determine the responsible officers. Along with this, the committee will also present its recommendations to avoid such incidents in the future. The committee will submit the report within the next seven days.