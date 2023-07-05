CJP’s salary increased by more than Rs200,000

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday issued an order to increase the salaries of Supreme Court judges, Geo News reported. In an order titled “Salary of Judges of the Supreme Court Order, 2023”, the acting President increased the salary of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to Rs1,229,189 per month. Moreover, the salary of other apex court judges will be Rs1,161,163 per month.
“In exercise of the powers conferred ... There shall be paid to the Chief Justice of Pakistan a salary of Rs1,229,189 per month and to every other Judge of the Supreme Court a salary of Rs1,161,163 per month,” the notification read.
Furthermore, it stated that the order would come into effect immediately, while the previous order dictating the salary of judges be repealed. “The Salary of Judges of the Supreme Court Order, 2022 (PO No. 1 of 2022), is hereby repealed,” the notification announced.
According to this earlier order, the salary of the CJP was Rs1,024,324, while other judges were paid Rs967,636 per month. According to a report published by The News earlier this year, Supreme Court judges earn more than the president, the prime minister, ministers, federal secretaries and parliamentarians.
