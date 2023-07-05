24th martyrdom anniversary: Armed forces pay tribute to Capt Karnal Sher Khan

RAWALPINDI: The armed forces of Pakistan, CJCSC and services chiefs on Tuesday paid a glowing tribute to Shaheed Capt Karnal Sher Khan, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 24th martyrdom anniversary.
“His stellar leadership and courage beckons us to defend Pakistan on all costs,” they added.
They said Capt Karnal Sher, Kargil War Hero, wrote history with his blood displaying utmost valour, commitment and unwavering allegiance to defend the country against all odds.
“Capt Karnal Sher Khan’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the armed forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.”
“Let us remember these heroes who laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons.”
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday arrested Muhammad Zaman, a close confidante of former Punjab...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has termed the report of senior journalist Ansar Abbasi a fabrication, saying...
PESHAWAR: The caretaker government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday has removed certain members of the Boards of...
ISLAMABAD: Active cross-border transmission of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus continues unabated between Afghanistan and...
Islamabad: The Benazir Income Support Programme has successfully disbursed more than 47 billion rupees to over 52...
Islamabad: The Kazakhstan envoy to Pakistan, Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin has high hopes of vast fields for greater...