24th martyrdom anniversary: Armed forces pay tribute to Capt Karnal Sher Khan

RAWALPINDI: The armed forces of Pakistan, CJCSC and services chiefs on Tuesday paid a glowing tribute to Shaheed Capt Karnal Sher Khan, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 24th martyrdom anniversary.

“His stellar leadership and courage beckons us to defend Pakistan on all costs,” they added.

They said Capt Karnal Sher, Kargil War Hero, wrote history with his blood displaying utmost valour, commitment and unwavering allegiance to defend the country against all odds.

“Capt Karnal Sher Khan’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the armed forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.”

“Let us remember these heroes who laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons.”