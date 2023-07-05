New banking ombudsman appointed

KARACHI: The government has appointed senior banker Siraj ud Din Aziz as new Banking Pakistan Ombudsman. Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani signed the summary of appointing Aziz as the ombudsman.

Sirajuddin Aziz is an experienced banker who has worked for different organisations in Pakistan, China, Hong Kong, U.K, Nigeria and U.A.E. Till recently he was the chief executive officer-financial institutions at Habib Bank AG Zurich.

He has served as the president and chief executive officer of different commercial banks in Pakistan.

Aziz is a fellow of the Institute of Bankers Pakistan. He also remained the editor of the Journal of IBP for over a decade. He is a member of Pakistan Institute of International Affairs and of the English Speaking Union of Pakistan.

Aziz is a published author, with works comprising ‘In Quest of Mirage’, ‘Bitter & Sweet – Life &Times of Dad’, ‘The Essence of Islam’, and “Emerging Dynamics of Management”.