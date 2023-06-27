The recent bill passed by the Senate to shower its members with even more perks and privileges is quite galling, given the precarious economic situation prevailing in the country. It seems that no one in power is concerned about the rising inflation and the poverty that people are experiencing today. Many of our MNAs and senators are already quite wealthy and can afford to do without their government salaries. They could donate them to the poor and unemployed.

The present state of the economy demands austerity from all strata of society to avoid the impending threat of default. Unnecessary and lavish expenditures need to be controlled by those who are at the helm of affairs. This extravagant bill should be withdrawn or deferred until an economic turnaround is achieved.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob