Cantt Boards advise taxpayers to pay taxes by June 28

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards have advised the taxpayers to pay their property taxes, conservancy taxes, and water charges for the current year by June 28 and receive a 10 percent discount.
The property owners failing to pay the taxes and other charges by the deadline would be facing monetary penalties.
According to an RCB spokesman, "The board have sent all the outstanding bills to its taxpayers.
However, the individuals who did not receive these bills could contact the RCB main office or RCB Care Centre to avail of the 10 percent discount on taxes.
