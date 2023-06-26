Skyrocketing prices of animals force people to Ijtamai Qurbani

Rawalpindi:The record increase in prices of sacrificial animals is being witnessed across the country and the trend of Ijtamai Qurbani is becoming popular under which the citizens are arranging for the religious obligation of Ijtamai Qurbani.

Due to skyrocketing prices of sacrificial animals, most people are giving preference to the collective Qurbani ritual instead of sacrificing animals individually on Eidul Azha. This was revealed in a survey of the cattle market conducted by this scribe.

The residents of various localities have arranged for combined sacrifices with the cooperation of various religious and social organizations including local madrassas and mosques.

A large number of people have also arranged for combined qurbani with their relatives and friends.

“It is better to take part in the collective Qurbani arranged by a nearby madrassa or mosque during these hard times of inflation, and we will do so because we will have to spend only Rs25,000 to Rs30,000 for a share, and its affordable,” said a local resident Faisal.

“The prevailing economic crunch leading to limited incomes and livelihood amid steady increases in animal prices in recent years has led to the trend of collective sacrifices,” another citizen Altaf said. The prices of the sacrificial animals have further increased this year as compared to the last year owing to an increase in transportation charges and other associated expenses.

The prices of bulls in the market have increased from Rs50,000 to Rs150,000 per animal as compared to last year while the price of A category bull has increased from Rs100,000 to Rs200,000 and onwards and the price of B category bull has increased from Rs50,000 to Rs100,000 and prices of C category has surged from Rs40,000 to Rs70,000. The prices of goats and sheep have also increased by up to 50 per cent.

The price of A category goat/sheep has increased from Rs30,000 to Rs50,000. Prices of B category have increased from Rs20,000 to Rs30,000 and C category to Rs15,000 and above. The price of a goat and sheep in the cattle market was witnessed from Rs60,000 to Rs130,000 while the prices of the bull were recorded from Rs250,000 to Rs350,000.