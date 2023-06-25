Sandal rejects Hareem’s allegation

PESHAWAR: TikToker Sandal Khattak on Saturday termed Hareem Shah’s allegation baseless.

Speaking at a press conference after securing bail from the court, she said that Hareem Shah’s statements in the court were different from what she was broadcasting in the media. She said that the allegations leveled against her were baseless.

She said that Hareem Shah had accused her of making her videos viral.

However, Sandal Khattak said that she had a TikTok live stream which had nothing about Hareem Shah. She was neither involved in politics nor had any connection with any political leader, Sandal, adding, she was granted bail after Hareem Shah failed to provide proof to substantiate her claim.