Huge crowd at cattle markets amid high prices

Islamabad : As the sale of sacrificial animals all over the country’s makeshift cattle markets are gearing up where enthusiastic buyers especially youngsters are taking a keen interest in buying some unique names and heavy-weight animals.

Despite high prices, most people have been visiting animal markets to get the animals of their choice well before Eidul Azha day, to provide their family members, especially children, to spend maximum time with these animals before they are slaughtered to fulfil the command of Allah Almighty. Children are enjoying the best time while enjoying at the cattle market, said a citizen.