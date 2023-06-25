Three booked for thrashing traffic policeman

The Preedy police took swift action by registering a case against three individuals involved in a brutal assault on a traffic police officer on Saturday.

The First Information Report (FIR) No. 490/23 was filed based on the complaint lodged by traffic police officer Sabir Hussain. According to the complainant, the incident occurred while he was on duty managing the flow of traffic in the vicinity of Saddar Dawakhana, towards Preedy Chowk Dawood Pota Road. He had stopped a motorcyclist for violating traffic regulations, and the motorcyclist, who identified himself as Mubarak Ali, reacted angrily when issued a traffic ticket.

The situation escalated when two additional individuals, companions of Ali, arrived at the scene and began shouting at the traffic police officer.

The situation quickly turned violent as they launched a physical attack, assaulting the officer with kicks and punches. Their actions not only constituted a brutal assault but also disrupted official police work.

Subsequently, the two associates of Ali fled from the scene, leaving the traffic police officer injured and in need of medical attention. Officer Hussain filed a formal complaint, urging legal action against Ali for his role in the assault.

The Preedy Police promptly registered the case and initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. Law enforcement authorities are actively pursuing leads and gathering evidence to bring the culprits to justice.