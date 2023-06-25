FIH Junior Hockey World Cup schedule announced

KARACHI: The schedule of Junior Men's Hockey World Cup has been announced.

Pakistan have been placed in pool D, along with Holland, Belgium and New Zeland.

Pakistan recently qualified for the Junior Hockey World Cup by reaching the final of Junior Asia Cup, winning silver medal.

The World Cup will continue from December 5 to 16 at the Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with 16 teams participating.

The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the quarter finals. Pakistan will play their first match on December 6 against Holland, against New Zealand on December 7, and against Belgium on December 9.

Malaysia are in Group A with Argentina, Australia, and Chile, while Germany, France, South Africa, and Egypt are in Group B, India, Spain, Korea, and Canada are in Group C. The pools were established on the basis of the very first FIH Junior World Rankings.