Railway passengers get 33pc fare discount

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways Saturday announced a 33 per cent discount on fares on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

According to Pakistan Railways, the discount in fares is applicable for all classes of all trains. The fares were reduced on the directions of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, said a spokesman for Pakistan Railways.

Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced to run three special trains on Eid and the first train will depart for Peshawar from Quetta at 10 am on June 26. The second special train will run from Karachi to Lahore en route Multan on July 26 at 8:30 pm.