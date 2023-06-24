‘Protection, strengthening of ecosystem top priority’

Islamabad:The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) is carrying out research to find ways and means to protect and preserve flora and fauna and wildlife species in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

The statement issued by the IWMB said "The ultimate goal of all research activities is to ensure the protection and strengthening of ecosystem and biodiversity of the national park."

The Research and Planning and Community Relation section are jointly conducting research and they will submit their report also containing recommendations to protect the national park.

The dedicated area contains some 17,000 hectares that includes Margalla Hills, Rawal Lake and Shakarparian but deforestation and construction in the area has been pushing back wildlife and shrinking their natural habitat.

The boundary of the area was marked some fifteen years ago and relevant authorities installed pillars. But the land mafia either moved or removed a large number of pillars to encroach the park’s land.

The research work will also focus on health of the indigenous plant and flower species in presence of invasive species that adversely affect their growth. The invasive species are claiming more areas in the national park and posing threat to the indigenous plant species.

Now the research activity will be a permanent feature because the national park is facing numerous challenges that must be addressed to protect this area that is called 'lungs' of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

An official of the climate change ministry has said, "The Margalla Hills is an important stopover on the migratory route for birds from temperate countries. Thick vegetation cover and food availability at the park provide good breeding grounds for resident and migrant birds."