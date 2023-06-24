QWP leader fumes over power cuts in sizzling heat

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on expressed concern over the prolonged hours of electricity loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said the province produced surplus power, but it was unfortunate that its residents were facing unprecedented power cuts.

Addressing a gathering at Hisara Nehri union council in Charsadda district, the QWP leader said the country was experiencing a severe heatwave that had also gripped the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the people were bearing the brunt of unannounced and prolonged electricity loadshedding.

Known political figures, including Roohullah, Tariq Khan, Mumtaz Khan, Feroz Khan and others announced joining the QWP on the occasion.

Sikandar Sherpao said that the dwellers of the province, which produced the cheapest hydel power, were grappling with record power cuts, which had created the shortage of drinking water and had disputed the routine life. He held the previous government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) responsible for the financial crunch and other issues, including electricity loadshedding.

Sikandar Sherpao said the PTI ruled KP for almost 10 years, but left the province in dire financial straits. He said the province was facing a host of challenges due to the incompetence and bad governance of the PTI rulers.

Criticising the PTI leadership, he said that its leader Imran Khan had claimed about establishing 350 dams, which was a pipe dream and a ploy, to hoodwink the people in the name of so-called change. He said the PTI leadership reneged on its pledges and instigated the youth to indulge in acts of violence and vandalism.

However, he said the QWP would spare no effort to help the youth acquire quality education and would strive to create job opportunities for them. He said his party had always worked for the wellbeing of the youth and other segments of the society and would continue to serve them with devotion.