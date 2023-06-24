Haris to lead Shaheens in ACC Emerging Asia Cup

LAHORE: Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris will lead Pakistan Shaheens in the eight-team ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from July 14 to 23.

The squad will assemble at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore following Eid Al Adha holidays on July 3 for a week-long training camp.

Shaheens, who are the defending champions, are clubbed with India A, Nepal and Sri Lanka A in Group A, while Group B has Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Oman and United Arab Emirates. The top-two sides from each group will progress to the semifinals.

Shaheens will play against Nepal on July 14, against India A on July 16 and Sri Lanka A on July 18.

Haris, 22, has represented Pakistan in five ODIs and nine T20Is. Other international players in the squad are Arshad Iqbal (1 T20I), Kamran Ghulam (1 ODI), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (2 Tests, 14 ODIs, 27 T20Is), Sahibzada Farhan (3 T20Is), Saim Ayub (8 T20Is), Shahnawaz Dahani (2 ODIs, 11 T20Is) and Tayyab Tahir (3 T20Is).

Squad:

Mohammad Haris (captain, wicketkeeper) (Peshawar), Omair Bin Yousuf (vice-captain) (Karachi), Amad Butt (Sialkot), Arshad Iqbal (Swabi), Haseebullah (Quetta), Kamran Ghulam (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mubasir Khan (Islamabad), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (North Waziristan), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Sahibzada Farhan (Charsadda), Saim Ayub (Karachi), Shahnawaz Dahani (Larkana), Sufiyan Muqeem (AJK) and Tayyab Tahir (Gujrat)

Non-traveling reserves – Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid and Rohail Nazir.

Pakistan’s fixtures in ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup

Group A:

Pakistan v Nepal, 14 July

Pakistan v India A, 16 July

Pakistan v Sri Lanka A, 18 July