Hospital doctors in England to stage five-day strike

LONDON: Hospital doctors in England on Friday announced the longest strike in the history of the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), in an ongoing row over pay.

Junior doctors -- those below consultant level -- will walk out for five days from 7:00 am (0600 GMT) on July 13 until the same time on July 18, the British Medical Association said.

The stoppage -- just after the NHS marks its 75th anniversary -- follows a 72-hour strike this month in opposition to the government´s refusal to budge on its offer of a five-percent pay increase.