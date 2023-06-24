Lethargic state

I have started to believe that the politicians are not at fault for our sorry circumstances and that it is actually the bureaucracy that is in need of a major overhaul. Take the Greek migrant boat tragedy, for example. It took a special inquiry launched by the PM for the FIA to spring into action and begin arresting human traffickers. The bureaucracy is supposed to maintain law and order regardless of which party is in power, but they always seem to just react when a major tragedy happens and then vanish from the scene. Why can they not keep things in line on a consistent, proactive basis? This is what they are paid to do. And yet, we see people being illegally smuggled out of the country right under the noses of the relevant agencies. A country with such a lethargic bureaucracy is a prime candidate for becoming a failed state.
Hasan Raza
Karachi
I feel compelled to highlight the problem of increasing loadshedding amid the searing summer heat in Malakand.These...
This letter refers to the article ‘In the old mould’ by Abdul Rauf Shakoori and Dr Ikramul Haq. I concur with the...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Where are the Jobs?’ . It is not at all surprising if, as the editorial...
This refers to the letter ‘Credit where it’s due’ by Abbas R Siddiqui. I concur with the writer that the...
The public universities are facing an acute shortage of funds. The main reason for this embarrassing situation is due...
As elections are drawing nearer, the ECP is faced with the herculean task of holding free and fair elections. Timely...