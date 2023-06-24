Lethargic state

I have started to believe that the politicians are not at fault for our sorry circumstances and that it is actually the bureaucracy that is in need of a major overhaul. Take the Greek migrant boat tragedy, for example. It took a special inquiry launched by the PM for the FIA to spring into action and begin arresting human traffickers. The bureaucracy is supposed to maintain law and order regardless of which party is in power, but they always seem to just react when a major tragedy happens and then vanish from the scene. Why can they not keep things in line on a consistent, proactive basis? This is what they are paid to do. And yet, we see people being illegally smuggled out of the country right under the noses of the relevant agencies. A country with such a lethargic bureaucracy is a prime candidate for becoming a failed state.

Hasan Raza

Karachi